A bill that would allow armed teachers in Nebraska schools prompts emotional testimony

Nebraska’s Education Committee is considering a bill that would allow teachers and other staff in schools to be armed in the hopes of deterring school shootings. State Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill is made up of three parts. It would give local school boards the ability to allow off-duty law enforcement to carry guns onto school property. Districts could also create detailed maps of schools’ buildings and grounds that local law enforcement could use in the event of a shooting. It would also allow for teachers or other school staff to be armed, as long as they undertook gun handling and safety training.

