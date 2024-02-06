As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne

By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain’s monarch and head of state. This is the order of succession to the throne:

1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is known as Prince of Wales and is married to Kate, Princess of Wales. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.

2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana, who has relinquished his royal duties but retains his place in line.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson’s younger daughter.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in Feb. 2021.

13. Ernest Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in May 2023.

14. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.

15. James, Viscount Severn, son of Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

16. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Edward and Sophie.

17. Princess Anne, second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

18. Peter Phillips, son of Anne and her ex-husband, Mark Phillips.

19. Savannah Phillips, elder daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.

20. Isla Phillips, younger daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

21. Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

22. Mia Tindall, elder daughter of Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall.

23. Lena Tindall, younger daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall.

24. Lucas Tindall, son of Zara and Mike Tindall.