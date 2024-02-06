Biden plans to hold a March fundraiser with former Presidents Obama and Clinton in New York
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is teaming up with predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton next month for a New York fundraiser aimed at powering up donations for his reelection campaign. The threesome traded social media posts to reveal their plans. The event is set for March 28. While the Biden campaign says it hasn’t settled on a venue, it is considering larger sites that would maximize attendance. That’s a break from Biden’s usual campaign stops, which have tended to feature smaller groups of supporters and donors.