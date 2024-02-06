Biden plans to hold a March fundraiser with former Presidents Obama and Clinton in New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is teaming up with predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton next month for a New York fundraiser aimed at powering up donations for his reelection campaign. The threesome traded social media posts to reveal their plans. The event is set for March 28. While the Biden campaign says it hasn’t settled on a venue, it is considering larger sites that would maximize attendance. That’s a break from Biden’s usual campaign stops, which have tended to feature smaller groups of supporters and donors.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.