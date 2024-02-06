Bipartisan report seeks ways to counter extreme polarization that has created distrust in elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan report is calling for greater transparency in elections and steps to make voting easier. It says extreme partisanship in the U.S. combined with a complicated and highly decentralized voting system have led to a loss of faith in election results among some. The report released Tuesday by The Carter Center and the Baker Institute for Public Policy noted that even in “normal times” elections are complex in a nation with thousands of voting jurisdictions and where the rules vary widely from state to state. Among other things, it recommends that voting jurisdictions commit to regular audits of their processes and that counting the votes be transparent.

