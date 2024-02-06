The Census Bureau halts changing how it asks about disabilities following a backlash
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press
Facing a growing backlash, the U.S. Census Bureau has halted plans to change how it asks people about disabilities. Census Bureau Director Robert Santos said Tuesday that the bureau plans to meet with advocates in the disability community and determine what changes to questions on its American Community Survey are needed to better capture the range of disabilities. He says the bureau also will keep the current questions about disabilities on the 2025 American Community Survey. Disability advocates had complained the changes would artificially reduce their numbers.