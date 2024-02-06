Crewmember dies in accident on set of Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’
STUDIO CITY, Calif. (AP) — A crewmember who was working on the Marvel Studios series “Wonder Man” has died following an accident on set. The trade publication Deadline reports that the man was a rigger who fell from the rafters Tuesday morning at CBS Radford Studios in Studio City, California. He has not been publicly identified. A Marvel spokesperson says the company is supporting the investigation of the incident. A statement says Marvel’s “thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends.” Filming for “Wonder Man” is set to begin next month after delays because of last year’s dual Hollywood strikes. It will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.