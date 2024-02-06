Football powers converge to support South Carolina athlete compensation bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Football coaches from South Carolina’s three major school have joined together at the Statehouse to urge lawmakers to pass a law allowing their schools to directly compensate their athletes. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck all asked a state House committee to approve name, image and likeness legislation. It passed unanimously Tuesday after the committee started the meeting with a group photo. Coaches were in the front and lawmakers were in the back. The bill now goes to the House floor. The proposal would allow universities to work with companies or others who want to make name, image and likeness offers.

