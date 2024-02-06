Former Audubon group changes name to ‘Bird Alliance of Oregon’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Audubon has changed its name to the “Bird Alliance of Oregon,” in the latest example of a local chapter to do so because of John James Audubon’s views as a slave owner. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the organization shared its decision Tuesday after soliciting community feedback on a new name. The nonprofit National Audubon Society, dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats, took its original name from Audubon, an American artist and naturalist best known for the book “The Birds of America.” While the national organization opted to keep its name, other local chapters have changed theirs, including those in Seattle, Chicago and Detroit.

