Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera dies in a helicopter crash. He was 74

VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile (AP) — Sebastián Piñera, the two-time former president of Chile, who in his second term faced a social upheaval followed by a pandemic, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 74. Leading the South American nation two times, from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022, the commercial engineer and businessman placed Chile among the five countries with the top rates of vaccination in the coronavirus pandemic. His legacy is marred by violent police repression in October 2019 against protesters who were demonstrating against the country’s education, health and pension systems dating to the country’s 1973-1990 military dictatorship. International organizations have cited mass violations of human rights in the crackdown.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.