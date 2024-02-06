Georgia politicians urge study to deepen Savannah’s harbor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — All of Georgia’s members of Congress have signed a letter that supports studying another round of deepening the shipping channel to the Port of Savannah. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s office Tuesday released a copy of the letter sent to top-ranking lawmakers on the House and Senate committees that would consider the proposal. It’s been less than two years since the Army Corps of Engineers finished a nearly $1 billion dredging project allowing larger ships to reach Savannah’s port without waiting on higher tides. The letter signed by 16 Georgia lawmakers says that ships have continued to grow and that Congress should study whether order more dredging. Savannah has the fourth-busiest U.S. port for cargo shipped in containers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.