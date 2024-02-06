High school football gave hope after deadly Maui wildfire. Some players will be at the Super Bowl

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Captains of a Hawaii high school football team whose town was destroyed by a deadly wildfire are going to Super Bowl in Las Vegas as guests of the NFL. The Maui News reports the four students and three of their coaches will be serving as honorary coin toss captains before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. A little more than two months after the Aug. 8 fire, tickets for the Lahainaluna High School homecoming game sold out in minutes. That was an indication of how badly Lahaina residents needed a glimmer of hope amid a tragedy that claimed at least 100 lives.

