Hyenas kill 1 person and injure 2 near Kenyan university, where students say they don’t feel safe

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Marauding hyenas have killed a man and wounded two people near a university outside the Kenyan capital, prompting hundreds of students from the school to block streets to protest what they called a lack of security. One of the wounded was a student at Kenya’s Multimedia University who was attacked by the hyenas late Monday on a road that borders the Nairobi National Park in Ongata Rongai. Students from the university disrupted traffic there Tuesday as police used tear gas to disperse them. Hyena attacks have become increasingly frequent on the outskirts of Nairobi, prompting KWS to release guidelines on how to react when confronted by the animals.

