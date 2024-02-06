Israel arrests Palestinian-American woman in the West Bank, her family says

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces have arrested a 46-year-old American-Palestinian woman in the West Bank. Relatives say that Samaher Esmail was pulled out of bed by soldiers late Monday and they still don’t know where she is. The army says she was arrested for “incitement” on social media. Esmail’s arrest comes just as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on a diplomatic visit. The State Department says it is seeking information. Esmail is from the small town of Grenta, Louisiana. Just a few weeks ago, a 17-year-old Palestinian-American boy from the same town was killed by Israeli fire in a nearby West Bank village.

