Judge wants answers after report that key witness in Trump fraud trial may plead guilty to perjury

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial is demanding more information after a key witness was reported to be in negotiations to plead guilty to a perjury in connection with his testimony in the case. Judge Arthur Engoron asked lawyers in the case to provide him with a letter “detailing anything you know” about the situation involving Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime finance chief at Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. A copy of Engoron’s email to the lawyers was posted to the trial docket Tuesday. The judge suggested he may disregard all of Weisselberg’s testimony if the witness were to admit to lying on the witness stand.

