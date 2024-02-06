Minnesota woman accused of trying to get twin sister to take fall for fatal Amish buggy crash

PRESTON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman is accused of trying to deceive authorities into believing her identical twin sister was the driver who hit a horse-drawn Amish buggy last fall, killing two of the four children inside. Thirty-five-year-old Samantha Jo Petersen, of Kellogg, was charged Monday with 21 counts including criminal vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of drugs. The Sept. 25 crash killed 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller, while their 9-year-old brother and 13-year-old sister were seriously injured. The complaint alleges that Petersen tried to get her twin sister to take the fall for the crash because she was high on meth and feared going to prison.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.