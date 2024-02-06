Paris Olympics organizers ‘surprised’ by reports of investigation into president’s pay

PARIS (AP) — Paris Olympics organizers say they are surprised that the pay of their president is reportedly being investigated by the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office. According to L’Equipe newspaper, quoting the French agency AFP, the investigation into Tony Estanguet’s pay was handed to Paris police last week. The financial prosecutor’s office, contacted by The Associated Press, declined to comment. Paris organizers says they have not been contacted by investigators and could not confirm a probe is ongoing. Back in 2018 at the end of its first board meeting, the organizing committee for the Paris Games said Estanguet would receive an annual pay of 270,000 euros gross until 2020.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AND JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.