Postal Service, once chided for slow adoption of EVs, announces plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions

The Postal Service says a mix of environmental initiatives and cost-cutting business practices are going to reduce its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 40% over five years. Tuesday’s announcement would meet the Biden administration’s environmental goals in the process. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy said the sweeping plans call for diverting more parcels from air to ground transportation, boosting the number of electric vehicles, cutting waste sent to landfills and making delivery routes more efficient. The Postal Service’s announcement follows criticism that it was moving too slowly in reducing emissions from one of the largest fleets of civilian vehicles in the world.

