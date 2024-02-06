Pro bowler from Ohio arrested while competing in tournament in Indiana

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A professional bowler from Ohio was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service while he was competing in a tournament in Indiana. Brandon Novak, of Chillicothe, was taken into custody Thursday at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis. Charles Sanso, deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said Novak was wanted on a warrant out of Ross County in Ohio. Assistant county prosecutor Cindy Schumaker said the warrant involved a secret indictment and more information won’t be released until Novak is extradited back to Ohio. Novak has been a pro bowler for more than a decade.

