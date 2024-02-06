Stage musical of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ finds a fitting place to make its 2025 debut — Minneapolis

The world premiere stage adaptation of Prince’s film and album “Purple Rain” is set for spring 2025 at an appropriate place — Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis. The musical will be staged at the State Theatre in Minneapolis with music and lyrics by Prince, a story by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Production dates, cast and details will be revealed later. “Purple Rain” tells the fictional story of an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene. The film, which won an Oscar for its song score, includes the hits “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U.”

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.