Syria says Israeli airstrikes over Homs have killed and wounded civilians

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military says Israeli airstrikes over the central city of Homs and nearby areas have killed and wounded civilians. Israel had no immediate comment. Syrian news agency SANA quoting an unnamed military official as saying the strikes late Tuesday damaged private and public property. It didn’t give more details. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Humanitarian Rights said a Syrian woman, man and child were killed and another seven people were wounded.

By ALBERT AJI and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

