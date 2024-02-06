Teachers’ union-backed group suing to stop tax money for A’s stadium plan in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teachers’ union political group has filed a second legal effort to block taxpayer funds from going to a baseball stadium to relocate the Oakland Athletics to the Las Vegas Strip. The group called Strong Public Schools Nevada is backed by the Nevada State Education Association. Its lawsuit filed Monday in Carson City challenges the use of up to $380 million in public funding approved last June by the Democratic-led state Legislature and signed by the Republican governor. The $1.5 billion 30,000-seat stadium is planned for the current site of the Tropicana resort. The union is also appealing to the state Supreme Court to allow a referendum on the ballot for voters to decide the stadium tax money question.

