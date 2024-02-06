Two off-duty officers who fatally shot two men outside Nebraska night club are identified

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials have identified the two Omaha police officers who shot and killed two men while working off-duty security jobs over the weekend in Nebraska’s largest city. But authorities haven’t released any further details about the shooting ahead of a planned news conference on Thursday. Police have said they found a gun in the SUV the two men were in when they were shot, but they haven’t said whether either of them pointed a gun at the officers. The men, Fernando Rodriguez-Juarez, 26, and Jonathan Hernandez-Rosales, 28, died at a hospital sometime after the shooting that took place around 2 a.m. Saturday. The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Capt. Jay Leavitt and Officer Robert Soldo.

