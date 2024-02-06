Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article reveals her affair with a married man

TOKYO (AP) — The Ukrainian-born winner of this year’s Miss Japan beauty pageant says she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man. Karolina Shiino was crowned Miss Japan on Jan. 22, setting off an old question about what it means to be Japanese in a country where homogeneity and conformity are still valued. Shiino, in her message posted on Monday on her Instagram site, said that after the article was published, she offered to renounce her crown and resign from her modeling agency over it. She says her offer was accepted. The office of Miss Japan organizers confirmed on Tuesday that Shiino has relinquished her title.

