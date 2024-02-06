UN rights body concerned by ‘pattern of harassment’ of Imran Khan’s party members ahead of election

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations top human rights body expressed concern over the “pattern of harassment” against members of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ahead of this week’s parliamentary election. During a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Pakistani authorities to ensure a fully free and fair voting process. This came amid complaints by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of harassment and the inability to hold rallies similar to the ruling party and its candidate Nawaz Sharif. Authorities have denied such claims. The balloting comes as Pakistan is mired in political feuding and an economic crisis gripping the country.

By MUNIR AHMED AND JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

