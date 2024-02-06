Washington gun shop and its former owner to pay $3 million for selling high-capacity ammo magazines

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle gun shop and its former owner will pay $3 million for selling high-capacity ammunition magazines despite a Washington state ban. The Seattle Times reports Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the settlement Tuesday with Federal Way Discount Guns and former owner Mohammed Baghai. A King County judge found last year that the store and Baghai were in violation of Washington’s Consumer Protection Act. Ferguson says the store sold thousands of the magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition after the state law went into effect in 2022. A person who answered the phone at the store and Baghai each declined to comment to the newspaper.

