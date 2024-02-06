Weight loss, diabetes drugs propel Eli Lilly to largely better-than-expected forecast for 2024

The popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro pushed Eli Lilly past fourth-quarter forecasts, and the drugmaker expects 2024 to turn out largely better than expected too, as new products build momentum. Lilly said on Tuesday that company revenue could climb as much as 22% and surpass $41 billion this year. Analysts expect sales to continue to build for Mounjaro and the company’s weight-loss drug Zepbound, which regulators approved in November. Zepound is a new version of Mounjaro that is debuting in a hot area of medicine, chronic weight management. Analysts expect Zepbound sales to approach $2 billion this year.

