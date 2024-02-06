What you need to know about the origins of Black History Month

Black History Month begins each year on the first day of February. Considered one of the nation’s oldest organized history celebrations, the month has been recognized by U.S. presidents for decades through proclamations and celebrations. Carter G. Woodson, whose parents had been enslaved in Virginia and who founded the Association for the Study of African American History, first came up with the idea of the celebration that became Black History Month. Every president since Gerald R. Ford through Joe Biden has issued a statement honoring the spirit of the month.

