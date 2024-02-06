White House renews calls on Congress to extend internet subsidy program

The White House is pressing Congress to extend a federal program that helps families afford internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program is projected to run out of money at the end of April. Twenty-three million families are currently enrolled in the program and receive a discount on their monthly internet bills. Congress approved the program through the bipartisan infrastructure law, which included a total of $65 billion for broadband-related investments. If Congress does not appropriate more funding for the program, the enrolled families will either lose access to the internet or be required to pay more to stay connected.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.