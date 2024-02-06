Why AP called the Nevada Democratic primary for Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has easily won Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in Nevada, his second lopsided victory in four days over a mostly unknown field of challengers. The Associated Press declared Biden the winner at 11:39 p.m. ET based on initial vote results in Washoe County, the second largest in the state, that showed him eclipsing the rest of the field. At the time the race was called, Biden led with about 89% of the vote, with “None of these candidates” a very distant second at 6%. Author Marianne Williamson was at 3%.

