An Ohio officer says he didn’t see a deputy shoot a Black man but he heard the shots ring out

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer says he heard gunshots but did not witness a sheriff’s deputy shoot and kill a Black man, nor did he see the weapon the former deputy said Casey Goodson Jr. used to threaten him. Testifying Wednesday in the murder trial of Jason Meade, Columbus police officer Ryan Rosser said Goodson ran from Meade but that he never saw Goodson wave a gun. Meade, who shot Goodson five times in the back, is charged with murder and reckless homicide. Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Goodson was holding a sandwich bag in one hand and his keys in the other when he was killed at his grandmother’s door.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

