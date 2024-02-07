As DEI policies come under legal attack, philanthropic donors consider how to adapt

NEW YORK (AP) — Foundations and major donors are mobilizing to respond to court cases like the Supreme Court’s June decision ending affirmative action at universities. Some nonprofits are financially supporting lawsuits targeting corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs. That’s while others are ready to offer legal assistance to nonprofits being sued. Leaders of nonprofits on both sides of the issue say that will intensify this year. The attacks on DEI efforts are having a chilling effect on some funders who already have removed language about commitments or programs related to racial equity from their website and applications.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.