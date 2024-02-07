As long school funding lawsuit ends in Kansas, some fear lawmakers will backslide on education goals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ highest court has closed out a nearly 13-year-old lawsuit that repeatedly forced the Republican-controlled Legislature to boost funding for public schools. A state Supreme Court order on Tuesday said that legislators have fulfilled promises to provide annual increases in aid to the state’s 286 local school districts as outlined in a 2019 law. The state expects to provide $4.9 billion in aid to those districts during the current school year. That’s 39% more than the $3.5 billion for the 2013-14 school district. But Democrats predicted Wednesday that GOP colleagues soon would be trying to backslide on lawmakers’ promises. Key Republicans rejected that idea.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.