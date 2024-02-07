Biden is sending aides to Michigan to see Arab American and Muslim leaders over the Israel-Hamas war
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI, AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending several senior aides to Michigan to meet with Arab American and Muslim leaders. The visit Thursday comes as his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war frustrates members of a key constituency in a 2024 battleground state. Word about the visit comes from people who weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Among those set to make the trip are Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development and principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer. Biden’s campaign manager and others were in suburban Detroit last month, but found a number of community leaders unwilling to meet with them.