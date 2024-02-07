Carnegie Hall’s 2024-25 season feature a Latin music festival `Nuestros Sonidos’

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall’s 2024-25 season will feature a festival celebrating Latin music titled “Nuestros Sonidos (Our Sounds).” Gustavo Dudamel opens the season and the festival on Oct. 8, leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic in three concerts that include a new work by Gabriela Ortiz narration by Spanish actress María Valverde and a performance by Mexican singer/songwriter Natalia Lafourcade. A dozen festival concerts were announced and more will be added, including events throughout New York City. Carnegie executive director Clive Gillinson said Latin music “maybe hasn’t had enough spotlight put on it in recent years.”

By The Associated Press

