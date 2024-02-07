Chelsea Wolfe says witchcraft and sobriety informed her latest album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Often in popular culture, witchcraft is associated with a kind of feminist reclamation of power and spite-fueled revenge. And although Chelsea Wolfe’s latest album is dripping with poetic lyricism about tarot, underworlds and bathing in blood and is arguably her most spiritual yet, the process of making it has been marked by a time of healing, joy and relinquishing control. “She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She” is out Friday. She also is collaborating with composer Tyler Bates and director Ti West on the trilogy that started with 2022’s “X.”

