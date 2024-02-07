Chilean ex-President Piñera drowned after a crash in a helicopter he was piloting, prosecutors say

VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile (AP) — Chilean prosecutors have released more details about the death of former President Sebastian Piñera. They said Wednesday that he drowned after the helicopter he was piloting crashed into a lake on Tuesday. The 74-year-old Piñera after a flight over Lake Ranco which is more than 560 miles (900 kilometers) south of Santiago. The crash remains under investigation. But bad weather conditions were reported in the area. Chilean President Gabriel Boric received Piñera’s body at Santiago airport on Wednesday. The public can start paying their last respects to Piñera on Wednesday night. A state funeral will be held on Friday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.