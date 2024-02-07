DePauw University receives record-breaking $200M in donations

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — DePauw University says it has received $200 million in donations, representing the largest gift in the western Indiana school’s history. The private 1,800-student liberal arts college announced Wednesday that it received a $150 million gift from an anonymous donor and $50 million in supporting matches from other donors. President Lori S. White says the funds will help the school become “a new model for a liberal arts college for the 21st century.” Officials say the donations will bolster campus-wide initiatives and the school’s strategic plan. DePauw’s campus is located in Greencastle, about 40 miles west of Indianapolis.

