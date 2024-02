BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it is paying $1.5 billion for a stake in “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. It said Wednesday it will work with the game developer to create a “games and entertainment universe” that will feature games, shows and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more. CEO Bob Iger says the deal marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into video games.

