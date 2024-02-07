Edmunds: How to get the most money for your trade-in vehicle
By JOSH JACQUOT
Edmunds
Maximizing your car’s trade-in value can add thousands to the bottom line in a new-car transaction. We share tips that will help you get the most from your trade in by preparing in advance and avoiding common mistakes. This means doing things like readying your car for sale, getting multiple offers and strategizing your sale. We will help you know how to handle a low-ball offer and how to set your expectations to match reality.