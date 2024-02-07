Ex-Malaysian leader Najib disappointed he wasn’t given a full royal pardon for 12-year graft term

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A lawyer for Malaysia’s ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak says he is disapppinted he wasn’t given a full royal pardon of his 12-year prison sentence for graft and may file a new appeal to the new monarch. The decision last week by the Pardons Board to cut in half Najib’s jail term sparked outrage among many Malaysians, who slammed it as a mockery of the justice system and a blow to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s anti-corruption campaign. Najib has been serving less than two years of his sentence linked to the theft of billions of dollars from the 1MDB state fund that has sparked investigations in the U.S. and other countries. He is Malaysia’s first leader to be imprisoned after leaving office.

