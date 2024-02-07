Father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter does not attend start of trial
By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with killing his 5-year-old daughter and spending months moving her body before disposing of it was a no-show at the start of his trial. A jury of 12 people and five alternates was seated for the trial Wednesday of 34-year-old Adam Montgomery, in Manchester, New Hampshire. His daughter, Harmony Montgomery, disappeared in 2019, but police didn’t know she was missing until two years later. Police later determined she had been killed. Her body has not been found. Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty in 2022. The trial is expected to last about three weeks.