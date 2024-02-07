Florida attorney general set to ask state Supreme Court to keep abortion protections off the ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s attorney general is expected to ask the state Supreme Court to keep an abortion-rights measure off November’s ballot. Justices will hear arguments Wednesday over whether the proposed amendment to protect access to abortion can go before voters. Attorney General Ashley Moody has said the ballot language is misleading and could be used to expand abortion rights in the future. Proponents of the proposed amendment say the language is clear and concise and that Attorney General Ashley Moody is playing politics instead of letting voters decide whether to protect access to abortions. No decision is expected Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.