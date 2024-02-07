Fossil-dependent Puerto Rico can fully shift to clean energy by 2050, a two-year federal study says

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — As Puerto Rico struggles with chronic power outages and a decaying electric grid, federal officials believe the U.S. territory that is heavily dependent on fossil fuels can fully shift to clean energy by 2050, according to a new study that has been two years in the making. The report released Wednesday surprised those who thought that a recent law requiring Puerto Rico to reach 40% of clean energy by next year and 100% by 2050 was unrealistic. Power plants that rely on coal, petroleum and natural gas currently generate about 97% of Puerto Rico’s electricity. Renewables account for only 3%,

