Germany will reduce the minimum sentence for child sexual abuse images, citing unintended problems

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved plans to reduce a one-year minimum sentence for spreading child sexual abuse images, changing a rule that was introduced in 2021 but officials say has proven to be too inflexible in practice. German law currently stipulates that a person who “disseminates child pornographic content or makes it available to the general public” is punished with a prison sentence of between one and 10 years. Previously, it provided for sentences ranging from three months to five years. The justice minister said Wednesday that the upper limit will stay in place, but the new minimum sentence has resulted in “numerous problems in practice.” The new legislation will cut the minimum sentence back to six months.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.