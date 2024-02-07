Skip to Content
Gov. Lamont gives upbeat assessment of Connecticut as pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt opening day

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has given an upbeat assessment of the state and its finances. He countered calls from some of his fellow Democrats to raise taxes on the wealthy so more money can be spent on higher education and social services, as well as to help people struggling to make ends meet. The two-term Democrat on Wednesday, the opening day of the 2024 legislative session, lauded the fact that the two-year, $51-billion budget passed last year on a bipartisan vote “is still in the black” unlike other states. Opening-day activities were interrupted by dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters.

