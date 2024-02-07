Half of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders want more US support of Palestinians, a poll shows

About half of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. believe the country is giving too much support of Israelis and not enough for Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza. That’s according to a poll that shows those views are dominant among young adults. The poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that adults in those groups are more likely than U.S. adults overall to say the U.S. is “not supportive enough” of the Palestinians and “too supportive” of Israelis. The majority of adults between the ages of 18 and 34 share these views.

By TERRY TANG and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

