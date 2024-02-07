Henry Fambrough, last surviving original member of The Spinners, dies at 85

DETROIT (AP) — Henry Fambrough of the iconic R&B group The Spinners has died. He was 85. A spokesperson for the group says Fambrough died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in northern Virginia. The group’s hits included “It’s a Shame,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “The Rubberband Man.” The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. The Spinners’ songs received six Grammy Award nominations and earned 18 platinum and gold albums. The group was formed in 1954 just north of Detroit in Ferndale. The Spinners joined Motown Records 10 years later.

