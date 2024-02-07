Idaho death row inmate nearing execution wants a new clemency hearing. The last one ended in a tie

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man scheduled to be executed at the end of the month is asking a federal court to put his lethal injection on hold and order a new clemency hearing after the previous one resulted in a tie vote. Thomas Eugene Creech is Idaho’s longest-serving death row inmate. He was already serving time for killing two people in Valley County in 1974 when he was sentenced to die for beating a fellow inmate to death in 1981. Last month the state’s parole board voted 3-3 on Creech’s clemency request because one member recused himself. Under state rules, a tie vote results in a denial.

