Ignitable cakes, sweatshirts and more. Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift gear flies off store shelves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Merchandise commemorating the romance of pop superstar Taylor Swift and her star Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce is flying off the shelves. With Kansas City days away from facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in its fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, prayer candles featuring the Grammy winner and Kelce are a hot seller. There are ignitable cakes that burn away a Chiefs logo to reveal Swift’s image underneath. Sweatshirts are emblazoned with “Kelce’s Best Catch” and “Go Kansas City Swiftie.” It is part of what has been described as the Swift effect.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICK INGRAM and MARK VANCLEAVE Associated Press

