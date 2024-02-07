Indonesian rebels say they’re ready to free a New Zealand pilot taken hostage a year ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Separatist rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua region have expressed their readiness to release a New Zealand pilot who was taken hostage exactly a year ago. Independence fighters led by a regional commander in the Free Papua Movement stormed a plane in Paro on Feb. 7, 2023 and abducted Philip Mark Mehrtens. The pilot from Christchurch was working for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air. The commander said Mehrtens wouldn’t be freed unless Indonesia’s government allowed Papua’s independence. But a leader of the movement’s armed wing said Wednesday that the West Papua Liberation Army was willing to let Mehrtens go and expected the United Nations to facilitate. He didn’t give a time frame for a possible handover.

